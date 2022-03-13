FourThought Financial LLC Invests $46,000 in Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS)

FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,305,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter worth $471,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.63. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZWS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Zurn Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

