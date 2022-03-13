FourThought Financial LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLT. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,413 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $189,408,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,068,000 after purchasing an additional 385,038 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 169.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,833,000 after purchasing an additional 276,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,213,000 after purchasing an additional 163,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $229.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.92.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

