FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,842,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,801,000 after acquiring an additional 457,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,267,000 after acquiring an additional 138,631 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,461,000 after acquiring an additional 152,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $165,196,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $149.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.98. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.