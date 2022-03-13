FourThought Financial LLC Sells 121 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $420.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $423.67 and a 200 day moving average of $432.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.54 and a 52 week high of $465.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.