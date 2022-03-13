Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$210.00 at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.22% from the company’s current price.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a C$194.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$179.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$144.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$195.60.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$201.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.55 billion and a PE ratio of 44.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$177.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$176.13. The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$145.38 and a 12 month high of C$216.32.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total transaction of C$1,136,363.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,657,396.41. Also, Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total transaction of C$1,133,449.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 845,841 shares in the company, valued at C$145,260,250.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

