Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 195.2% from the February 13th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUPBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($45.65) to €41.00 ($44.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

FUPBY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. 61,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,243. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.