FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Issues Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06), RTT News reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of FCEL opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 4.46. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 9.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55.
FCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.
FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
