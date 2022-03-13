Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.55

Shares of Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.55 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 26.60 ($0.35). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 27.70 ($0.36), with a volume of 178,671 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.55. The firm has a market cap of £79.58 million and a P/E ratio of -23.08.
About Futura Medical (LON:FUM)
