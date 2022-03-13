FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bsr Reit Raised by Analyst (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Bsr Reit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Bsr Reit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.