Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Galera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, Director Linda West purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 117,110 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

GRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

