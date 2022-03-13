Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Galera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.32.
In other news, Director Linda West purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
GRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.
Galera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.