GamerCoin Price Hits $0.0465 on Top Exchanges (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $18.70 million and approximately $450,062.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00045567 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.91 or 0.06600677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,935.80 or 0.99926760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00041623 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 838,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 402,555,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

