Garmin Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Garmin has raised its dividend by 56.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
NYSE GRMN opened at $109.80 on Friday. Garmin has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.22.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $765,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Garmin by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.
GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.
