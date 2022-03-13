Garmin Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Garmin has raised its dividend by 56.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

NYSE GRMN opened at $109.80 on Friday. Garmin has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.22.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $765,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Garmin by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

