Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 214.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after buying an additional 397,196 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 179.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 133,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

