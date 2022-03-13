GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.24.

GATX has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get GATX alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $2,697,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,228,260.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,089,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GATX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,788,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GATX by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 141,785 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in GATX by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 552,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after purchasing an additional 128,005 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in GATX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,640,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in GATX by 500.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 103,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

GATX traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.93. 198,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,070. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.87. GATX has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $120.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.59.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

GATX Company Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.