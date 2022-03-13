Gems (GEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $247,220.96

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Gems has a market cap of $247,220.96 and $25,084.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gems has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gems coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gems Coin Profile

GEM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

