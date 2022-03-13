General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.37.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $92.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,065,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average of $99.68. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

