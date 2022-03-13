General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.63.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $92.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,065,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024,395. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

