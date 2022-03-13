General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Raised by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in General Mills were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,090,000 after purchasing an additional 473,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 156.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 19.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,669,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,348,000 after purchasing an additional 748,544 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.27. 3,535,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,816,087. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.07. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

