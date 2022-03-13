Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) to Issue $0.54 Dividend

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Shares of GMALY stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00.
Genting Malaysia Berhad Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genting Malaysia Berhad (GMALY)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Genting Malaysia Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Malaysia Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.