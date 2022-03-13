Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.450-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.57 billion-$20.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.01 billion.

GPC stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.69. The stock had a trading volume of 626,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,992. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $112.96 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.65.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

