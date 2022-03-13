George Weston Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

George Weston stock opened at C$157.86 on Friday. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$100.52 and a 1-year high of C$159.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$141.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$139.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total transaction of C$1,426,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at C$820,106.78. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 21,627 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.28, for a total transaction of C$3,250,055.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,812,115.23. Insiders sold 91,761 shares of company stock valued at $13,510,058 over the last 90 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on WN shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price objective (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, George Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$156.71.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

