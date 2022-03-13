Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 580

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 580 ($7.60) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GLEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.90) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.42) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 480.63 ($6.30).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore stock opened at GBX 511.30 ($6.70) on Thursday. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 514.10 ($6.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 419.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 377.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

About Glencore (Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.