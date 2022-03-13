Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Industrial Company, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products principally in North America. Global Industrial Company, formerly known as Systemax Inc., is based in NY. “

NYSE GIC opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $37.81. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.90% and a net margin of 9.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other Global Industrial news, Chairman Richard Leeds purchased 2,068,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $66,949,705.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds bought 2,843,863 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,055,845.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 67.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 106.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Global Industrial by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

