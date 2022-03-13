Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 146 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT traded down $5.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $439.04. 2,647,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,917. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.68. The company has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.09.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

