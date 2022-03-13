Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $703,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $44.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,940,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,026. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.71. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $45.13.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

