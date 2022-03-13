Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth about $2,448,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth about $5,135,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABC traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.56. 1,041,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $148.42. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,450 shares of company stock worth $21,041,879 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

