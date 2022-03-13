Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 414 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,799.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 30,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $788,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,011. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $234.70 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

