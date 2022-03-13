Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GWRS. TheStreet cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.16 million, a PE ratio of 114.22, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $161,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 27,500 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $602,791. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

