GMS (NYSE:GMS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GMS. Raymond James upgraded GMS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.29.

GMS stock opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.47. GMS has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GMS will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,469 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 2,218.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 37,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GMS by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 22,116 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

