GoGold Resources Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoGold Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for GoGold Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price (up from C$4.10) on shares of GoGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Pi Financial upped their target price on GoGold Resources from C$4.75 to C$5.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on GoGold Resources from C$4.30 to C$4.10 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of GGD opened at C$3.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.10. GoGold Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.04 and a 52-week high of C$3.79. The firm has a market cap of C$995.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About GoGold Resources (Get Rating)

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.