Goldcoin Price Tops $0.12 (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges. Goldcoin has a market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $4,712.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.37 or 0.00270199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001308 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,910,286 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

