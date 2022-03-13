Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Down 61.7% in February

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the February 13th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund news, Portfolio Manager Kyri Loupis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 209,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 27,442 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 651.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 225,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 195,380 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 186,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 60,670 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 276,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 31,030 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 58,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,504. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.