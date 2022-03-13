Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect Gracell Biotechnologies to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $24.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRCL. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 110,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 62,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 5,346.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

