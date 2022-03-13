Grand Central Investment Group Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Grand Central Investment Group reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.9% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,213,000 after acquiring an additional 871,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,945,000 after buying an additional 819,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,287,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,297,000 after buying an additional 186,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $324.79. 2,987,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,192,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.37. The company has a market cap of $317.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

