Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

NASDAQ:GECC opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.85. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GECC. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,970 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 353,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 37,918 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital (Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

