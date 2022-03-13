Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Great Elm Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Great Elm Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 81,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Great Elm Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Great Elm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEG remained flat at $$1.94 during midday trading on Friday. 6,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,511. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Great Elm Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

