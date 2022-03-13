Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Green Plains by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Green Plains by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $30.84 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

