Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Rating) rose 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 126,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$21.37 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.
About Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG)
Featured Stories
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Group Eleven Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Eleven Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.