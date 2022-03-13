GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $59.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 2.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. GrowGeneration’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

