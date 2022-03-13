Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

NYSE:GOF opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,087,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,254,000 after buying an additional 244,177 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 60,619 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,228,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,076,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

