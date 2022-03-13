Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GWRE. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.57.

Shares of GWRE opened at $86.57 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

