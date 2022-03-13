Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GHLD opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $698.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.28. Guild has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Guild by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Guild by 304.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

