GYEN Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.27 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. One GYEN coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. GYEN has a market cap of $23.27 million and approximately $87,187.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00046470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.46 or 0.06627139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,070.98 or 0.99839206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041900 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

