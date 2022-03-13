Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Holdings Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Hallmark Financial Services were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALL stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $5.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

