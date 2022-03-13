Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HALL has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares in the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

