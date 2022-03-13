Handshake (HNS) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Handshake has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $79.95 million and $387,136.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,790.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.74 or 0.06588601 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.78 or 0.00270107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015047 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $287.13 or 0.00740201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00067262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.35 or 0.00470095 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00400032 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 473,425,476 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

