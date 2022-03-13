Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 349,300 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the February 13th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

HAPP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 1,335,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,526. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. Happiness Biotech Group has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Happiness Biotech Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 102,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Happiness Biotech Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

