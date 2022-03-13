Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.12.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. H Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,032,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $44,101,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,854,000 after buying an additional 901,026 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,487,000 after buying an additional 857,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after buying an additional 784,439 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

