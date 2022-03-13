Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.
HROW opened at $7.31 on Friday. Harrow Health has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.60 million, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15.
In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $43,703.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Harrow Health (Get Rating)
Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.
