Head to Head Survey: Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) versus Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bakkt and Porch Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A Porch Group $192.43 million 3.50 -$54.03 million ($1.26) -5.45

Bakkt has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Porch Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and Porch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt N/A N/A N/A Porch Group -56.68% -41.96% -11.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Porch Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Porch Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bakkt and Porch Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Porch Group 0 0 11 0 3.00

Bakkt presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.63%. Porch Group has a consensus target price of $21.23, suggesting a potential upside of 208.99%. Given Porch Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Bakkt.

Summary

Porch Group beats Bakkt on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bakkt Company Profile (Get Rating)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Porch Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services. It also connects consumers with home services companies and offers a full range of products and services where homeowners compare and buy home insurance policies; arrange for various services in connection with their move, from labor to load or unload a truck to full-service, long-distance moving services; discover and install home automation and security systems; compare internet and television options for their home; book small handyman jobs at fixed, upfront prices; and compare bids from home improvement professionals who can complete bigger jobs. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

